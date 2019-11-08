Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 8, 2019 9:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 13 9 1 0 3 21 35 28
Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35
Springfield 14 8 6 0 0 16 45 31
Lehigh Valley 11 5 2 1 3 14 32 30
Hershey 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 39
WB/Scranton 12 5 5 1 1 12 35 45
Charlotte 11 5 5 1 0 11 31 36
Bridgeport 13 3 7 2 1 9 25 46
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 7 2 2 1 17 42 35
Cleveland 13 8 4 0 1 17 45 30
Laval 14 8 5 1 0 17 38 37
Utica 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 26
Rochester 12 7 3 1 1 16 40 34
Syracuse 10 5 3 2 0 12 35 37
Binghamton 13 4 7 2 0 10 33 43
Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 12 7 2 2 1 17 33 30
San Antonio 11 6 2 2 1 15 39 31
Milwaukee 12 6 3 1 2 15 35 30
Chicago 13 7 5 1 0 15 35 35
Grand Rapids 13 6 5 1 1 14 46 45
Rockford 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 35
Texas 12 3 7 0 2 8 29 45
Manitoba 11 3 8 0 0 6 31 43
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 10 7 1 1 1 16 39 29
Tucson 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 25
Ontario 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 32
Bakersfield 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 32
Colorado 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 36
San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 26
San Diego 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Advertisement

Ontario 4, Colorado 0

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'