All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 13 9 1 0 3 21 35 28 Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35 Springfield 14 8 6 0 0 16 45 31 Lehigh Valley 11 5 2 1 3 14 32 30 Hershey 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 39 WB/Scranton 13 6 5 1 1 14 37 46 Charlotte 11 5 5 1 0 11 31 36 Bridgeport 13 3 7 2 1 9 25 46 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 12 7 2 2 1 17 42 35 Cleveland 13 8 4 0 1 17 45 30 Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38 Laval 14 8 5 1 0 17 38 37 Utica 12 8 4 0 0 16 42 28 Syracuse 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 40 Binghamton 14 5 7 2 0 12 37 46 Belleville 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 47 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 12 7 2 2 1 17 33 30 Milwaukee 13 7 3 1 2 17 38 31 San Antonio 12 6 3 2 1 15 40 34 Chicago 13 7 5 1 0 15 35 35 Grand Rapids 13 6 5 1 1 14 46 45 Rockford 12 6 6 0 0 12 31 39 Manitoba 12 4 8 0 0 8 35 43 Texas 12 3 7 0 2 8 29 45 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 10 7 1 1 1 16 39 29 Tucson 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 25 Ontario 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 32 Bakersfield 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 32 Colorado 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 36 San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 26 San Diego 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Ontario 4, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

