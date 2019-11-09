Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 9, 2019 12:53 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 13 9 1 0 3 21 35 28
Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35
Springfield 14 8 6 0 0 16 45 31
Lehigh Valley 11 5 2 1 3 14 32 30
Hershey 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 39
WB/Scranton 13 6 5 1 1 14 37 46
Charlotte 11 5 5 1 0 11 31 36
Bridgeport 13 3 7 2 1 9 25 46
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 7 2 2 1 17 42 35
Cleveland 13 8 4 0 1 17 45 30
Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38
Laval 14 8 5 1 0 17 38 37
Utica 12 8 4 0 0 16 42 28
Syracuse 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 40
Binghamton 14 5 7 2 0 12 37 46
Belleville 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 47
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 12 7 2 2 1 17 33 30
Milwaukee 13 7 3 1 2 17 38 31
San Antonio 12 6 3 2 1 15 40 34
Chicago 13 7 5 1 0 15 35 35
Grand Rapids 13 6 5 1 1 14 46 45
Rockford 12 6 6 0 0 12 31 39
Manitoba 12 4 8 0 0 8 35 43
Texas 12 3 7 0 2 8 29 45
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 12 9 3 0 0 18 38 27
Stockton 11 7 1 1 2 17 41 32
Ontario 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 32
Bakersfield 12 5 6 1 0 11 33 37
Colorado 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 36
San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 26
San Diego 9 3 6 0 0 6 25 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Ontario 4, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Tucson 3, Stockton 2, SO

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

