|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|13
|9
|1
|0
|3
|21
|35
|28
|Providence
|14
|8
|4
|0
|2
|18
|45
|36
|Springfield
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|49
|34
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|5
|2
|1
|3
|14
|32
|30
|Hershey
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|38
|39
|WB/Scranton
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|37
|46
|Charlotte
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|34
|40
|Bridgeport
|14
|3
|8
|2
|1
|9
|26
|50
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|12
|7
|2
|2
|1
|17
|42
|35
|Cleveland
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|45
|30
|Rochester
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|43
|38
|Laval
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|38
|37
|Utica
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|42
|28
|Syracuse
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|39
|40
|Binghamton
|14
|5
|7
|2
|0
|12
|37
|46
|Belleville
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|34
|47
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|12
|7
|2
|2
|1
|17
|33
|30
|Milwaukee
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|38
|31
|San Antonio
|12
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|40
|34
|Chicago
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|35
|35
|Grand Rapids
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|46
|45
|Rockford
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|31
|39
|Manitoba
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|35
|43
|Texas
|12
|3
|7
|0
|2
|8
|29
|45
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|38
|27
|Stockton
|11
|7
|1
|1
|2
|17
|41
|32
|Ontario
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|36
|32
|Bakersfield
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|33
|37
|Colorado
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|36
|San Jose
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|27
|26
|San Diego
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|25
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Binghamton 4, Utica 2
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Ontario 4, Colorado 0
Chicago 3, Iowa 0
Charlotte 2, Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1
Laval 2, Cleveland 1
Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT
WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1
Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO
Hartford 2, Hershey 1
Manitoba 4, Rockford 0
Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1
Tucson 3, Stockton 2, SO
San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3, OT
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence 4, Bridgeport 1
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
