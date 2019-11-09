All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 14 9 1 0 4 22 38 32 Providence 14 8 4 0 2 18 45 36 Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34 Lehigh Valley 12 6 2 1 3 16 35 32 WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 46 Hershey 14 6 5 2 1 15 40 42 Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40 Bridgeport 14 3 8 2 1 9 26 50 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37 Laval 15 9 5 1 0 19 42 37 Utica 13 9 4 0 0 18 45 30 Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38 Cleveland 14 8 5 0 1 17 45 34 Syracuse 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 42 Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49 Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 38 50 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 12 7 2 2 1 17 33 30 Milwaukee 13 7 3 1 2 17 38 31 San Antonio 12 6 3 2 1 15 40 34 Chicago 13 7 5 1 0 15 35 35 Grand Rapids 14 6 6 1 1 14 48 50 Rockford 12 6 6 0 0 12 31 39 Manitoba 12 4 8 0 0 8 35 43 Texas 13 3 8 0 2 8 31 50 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 12 9 3 0 0 18 38 27 Stockton 11 7 1 1 2 17 41 32 Ontario 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 32 Colorado 12 6 6 0 0 12 33 38 Bakersfield 12 5 6 1 0 11 33 37 San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 26 San Diego 9 3 6 0 0 6 25 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Ontario 4, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Tucson 3, Stockton 2, SO

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Laval 4, Cleveland 0

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 5, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Utica 3, Binghamton 2, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Syracuse 0

Belleville 4, Hartford 3, SO

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

