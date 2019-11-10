Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 10, 2019 1:12 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 14 9 1 0 4 22 38 32
Providence 14 8 4 0 2 18 45 36
Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34
Lehigh Valley 12 6 2 1 3 16 35 32
WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 46
Hershey 14 6 5 2 1 15 40 42
Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40
Bridgeport 14 3 8 2 1 9 26 50
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37
Laval 15 9 5 1 0 19 42 37
Utica 13 9 4 0 0 18 45 30
Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38
Cleveland 14 8 5 0 1 17 45 34
Syracuse 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 42
Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49
Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 38 50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 13 7 3 2 1 17 35 33
Milwaukee 13 7 3 1 2 17 38 31
San Antonio 12 6 3 2 1 15 40 34
Chicago 14 7 6 1 0 15 35 38
Grand Rapids 14 6 6 1 1 14 48 50
Rockford 12 6 6 0 0 12 31 39
Manitoba 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 43
Texas 13 3 8 0 2 8 31 50
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 12 9 3 0 0 18 38 27
Ontario 13 8 3 2 0 18 39 34
Stockton 11 7 1 1 2 17 41 32
Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40
Colorado 12 6 6 0 0 12 33 38
San Jose 10 4 5 0 1 9 30 32
San Diego 9 3 6 0 0 6 25 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Advertisement

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Tucson 3, Stockton 2, SO

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Laval 4, Cleveland 0

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 5, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Utica 3, Binghamton 2, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Syracuse 0

Belleville 4, Hartford 3, SO

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 0

Ontario 3, Iowa 2

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'