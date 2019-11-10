|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|14
|9
|1
|0
|4
|22
|38
|32
|Providence
|14
|8
|4
|0
|2
|18
|45
|36
|Springfield
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|49
|34
|Lehigh Valley
|12
|6
|2
|1
|3
|16
|35
|32
|WB/Scranton
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|39
|46
|Hershey
|14
|6
|5
|2
|1
|15
|40
|42
|Charlotte
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|34
|40
|Bridgeport
|14
|3
|8
|2
|1
|9
|26
|50
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|13
|8
|2
|2
|1
|19
|47
|37
|Laval
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|42
|37
|Utica
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|45
|30
|Rochester
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|43
|38
|Cleveland
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|45
|34
|Syracuse
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|39
|42
|Binghamton
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|39
|49
|Belleville
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|38
|50
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|13
|7
|3
|2
|1
|17
|35
|33
|Milwaukee
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|38
|31
|San Antonio
|12
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|40
|34
|Chicago
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|35
|38
|Grand Rapids
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|48
|50
|Rockford
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|31
|39
|Manitoba
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|38
|43
|Texas
|13
|3
|8
|0
|2
|8
|31
|50
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|45
|33
|Ontario
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|39
|34
|Stockton
|12
|7
|2
|1
|2
|17
|47
|39
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|39
|40
|Colorado
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|33
|38
|San Jose
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|30
|32
|San Diego
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|25
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 2, Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1
Laval 2, Cleveland 1
Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT
WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1
Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO
Hartford 2, Hershey 1
Manitoba 4, Rockford 0
Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1
Tucson 3, Stockton 2, SO
San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3, OT
Laval 4, Cleveland 0
Providence 4, Bridgeport 1
Toronto 5, Grand Rapids 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT
Utica 3, Binghamton 2, OT
WB/Scranton 2, Syracuse 0
Belleville 4, Hartford 3, SO
Colorado 5, Texas 2
Manitoba 3, Chicago 0
Ontario 3, Iowa 2
Tucson 7, Stockton 6
Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3
Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.