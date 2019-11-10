All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 40 33 Providence 15 8 5 0 2 18 46 38 Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34 Lehigh Valley 12 6 2 1 3 16 35 32 WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 46 Hershey 14 6 5 2 1 15 40 42 Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40 Bridgeport 15 3 9 2 1 9 27 52 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37 Laval 15 9 5 1 0 19 42 37 Utica 13 9 4 0 0 18 45 30 Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38 Cleveland 14 8 5 0 1 17 45 34 Syracuse 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 42 Belleville 13 6 6 1 0 13 40 51 Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33 Milwaukee 14 8 3 1 2 19 42 34 San Antonio 13 6 3 2 2 16 43 38 Chicago 15 7 7 1 0 15 36 42 Rockford 13 7 6 0 0 14 35 40 Grand Rapids 14 6 6 1 1 14 48 50 Manitoba 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 43 Texas 13 3 8 0 2 8 31 50 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33 Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37 Stockton 12 7 2 1 2 17 47 39 Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40 Colorado 12 6 6 0 0 12 33 38 San Jose 10 4 5 0 1 9 30 32 San Diego 9 3 6 0 0 6 25 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Tucson 3, Stockton 2, SO

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Laval 4, Cleveland 0

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 5, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Utica 3, Binghamton 2, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Syracuse 0

Belleville 4, Hartford 3, SO

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 0

Ontario 3, Iowa 2

Tucson 7, Stockton 6

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Sunday’s Games

Belleville 2, Bridgeport 1

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Iowa 3, Ontario 0

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, SO

Rockford 4, Chicago 1

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

