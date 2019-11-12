Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 12, 2019 10:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 40 33
Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34
Providence 16 8 6 0 2 18 46 40
Lehigh Valley 13 6 2 1 4 17 37 35
Hershey 15 7 5 2 1 17 43 44
WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 46
Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40
Bridgeport 16 4 9 2 1 11 29 52
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37
Laval 15 9 5 1 0 19 42 37
Utica 14 9 5 0 0 18 46 33
Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38
Cleveland 14 8 5 0 1 17 45 34
Syracuse 13 7 4 2 0 16 42 43
Belleville 13 6 6 1 0 13 40 51
Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33
Milwaukee 14 8 3 1 2 19 42 34
San Antonio 13 6 3 2 2 16 43 38
Chicago 15 7 7 1 0 15 36 42
Rockford 13 7 6 0 0 14 35 40
Grand Rapids 14 6 6 1 1 14 48 50
Manitoba 14 6 8 0 0 12 42 44
Texas 14 3 9 0 2 8 32 54
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33
Stockton 13 8 2 1 2 19 53 42
Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37
Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40
Colorado 12 6 6 0 0 12 33 38
San Jose 11 4 6 0 1 9 31 35
San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 3, San Jose 1

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Utica 1

Advertisement

Bridgeport 2, Providence 0

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Stockton 6, San Diego 3

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes