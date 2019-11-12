All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 40 33 Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34 Providence 16 8 6 0 2 18 46 40 Lehigh Valley 13 6 2 1 4 17 37 35 Hershey 15 7 5 2 1 17 43 44 WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 46 Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40 Bridgeport 16 4 9 2 1 11 29 52 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37 Laval 15 9 5 1 0 19 42 37 Utica 14 9 5 0 0 18 46 33 Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38 Cleveland 15 8 6 0 1 17 47 38 Syracuse 13 7 4 2 0 16 42 43 Belleville 13 6 6 1 0 13 40 51 Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33 Milwaukee 14 8 3 1 2 19 42 34 San Antonio 14 6 4 2 2 16 44 41 Grand Rapids 15 7 6 1 1 16 52 52 Chicago 15 7 7 1 0 15 36 42 Rockford 13 7 6 0 0 14 35 40 Manitoba 14 6 8 0 0 12 42 44 Texas 14 3 9 0 2 8 32 54 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33 Stockton 13 8 2 1 2 19 53 42 Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37 Colorado 13 7 6 0 0 14 36 39 Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40 San Jose 11 4 6 0 1 9 31 35 San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 3, San Jose 1

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Utica 1

Advertisement

Bridgeport 2, Providence 0

Stockton 6, San Diego 3

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 3, San Antonio 1

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.