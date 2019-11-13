All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 40 33 Springfield 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 35 WB/Scranton 15 8 5 1 1 18 40 46 Providence 16 8 6 0 2 18 46 40 Hershey 16 7 5 2 2 18 43 45 Lehigh Valley 14 6 3 1 4 17 38 37 Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40 Bridgeport 16 4 9 2 1 11 29 52 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 16 9 5 2 0 20 46 42 Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37 Rochester 14 8 3 1 2 19 47 41 Utica 14 9 5 0 0 18 46 33 Cleveland 15 8 6 0 1 17 47 38 Syracuse 14 7 5 2 0 16 45 47 Belleville 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 55 Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 15 9 3 1 2 21 48 37 Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33 San Antonio 14 6 4 2 2 16 44 41 Grand Rapids 15 7 6 1 1 16 52 52 Chicago 16 7 8 1 0 15 39 48 Rockford 13 7 6 0 0 14 35 40 Manitoba 15 7 8 0 0 14 44 45 Texas 15 3 10 0 2 8 33 56 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33 Stockton 13 8 2 1 2 19 53 42 Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37 Colorado 13 7 6 0 0 14 36 39 Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40 San Jose 11 4 6 0 1 9 31 35 San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 3, San Antonio 1

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.

