AHL At A Glance

November 14, 2019 1:05 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 40 33
Springfield 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 35
WB/Scranton 15 8 5 1 1 18 40 46
Providence 16 8 6 0 2 18 46 40
Hershey 16 7 5 2 2 18 43 45
Lehigh Valley 14 6 3 1 4 17 38 37
Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40
Bridgeport 16 4 9 2 1 11 29 52
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 16 9 5 2 0 20 46 42
Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37
Rochester 14 8 3 1 2 19 47 41
Utica 14 9 5 0 0 18 46 33
Cleveland 15 8 6 0 1 17 47 38
Syracuse 14 7 5 2 0 16 45 47
Belleville 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 55
Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 15 9 3 1 2 21 48 37
Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33
San Antonio 14 6 4 2 2 16 44 41
Grand Rapids 15 7 6 1 1 16 52 52
Chicago 16 7 8 1 0 15 39 48
Rockford 13 7 6 0 0 14 35 40
Manitoba 15 7 8 0 0 14 44 45
Texas 15 3 10 0 2 8 33 56
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33
Stockton 13 8 2 1 2 19 53 42
Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37
Colorado 13 7 6 0 0 14 36 39
Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40
San Diego 12 5 7 0 0 10 40 45
San Jose 12 4 7 0 1 9 34 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3

San Diego 9, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

