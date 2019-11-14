|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|15
|10
|1
|0
|4
|24
|40
|33
|Springfield
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|51
|35
|WB/Scranton
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|40
|46
|Providence
|16
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18
|46
|40
|Hershey
|16
|7
|5
|2
|2
|18
|43
|45
|Lehigh Valley
|14
|6
|3
|1
|4
|17
|38
|37
|Charlotte
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|34
|40
|Bridgeport
|16
|4
|9
|2
|1
|11
|29
|52
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|46
|42
|Toronto
|13
|8
|2
|2
|1
|19
|47
|37
|Rochester
|14
|8
|3
|1
|2
|19
|47
|41
|Utica
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|46
|33
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|47
|38
|Syracuse
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|45
|47
|Belleville
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|45
|55
|Binghamton
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|39
|49
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|15
|9
|3
|1
|2
|21
|48
|37
|Iowa
|14
|8
|3
|2
|1
|19
|38
|33
|San Antonio
|14
|6
|4
|2
|2
|16
|44
|41
|Grand Rapids
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|52
|52
|Chicago
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|39
|48
|Rockford
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|35
|40
|Manitoba
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|44
|45
|Texas
|15
|3
|10
|0
|2
|8
|33
|56
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|45
|33
|Stockton
|13
|8
|2
|1
|2
|19
|53
|42
|Ontario
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|39
|37
|Colorado
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|36
|39
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|39
|40
|San Diego
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|40
|45
|San Jose
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|34
|44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2
Springfield 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO
Manitoba 2, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3
San Diego 9, San Jose 3
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
