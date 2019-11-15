All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 16 10 1 0 5 25 43 37 Springfield 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 35 Providence 17 9 6 0 2 20 50 43 WB/Scranton 15 8 5 1 1 18 40 46 Hershey 17 7 6 2 2 18 43 48 Lehigh Valley 15 6 4 1 4 17 39 40 Charlotte 13 6 5 2 0 14 37 40 Bridgeport 17 4 9 3 1 12 32 56 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 15 9 3 1 2 21 50 43 Utica 15 10 5 0 0 20 51 35 Laval 16 9 5 2 0 20 46 42 Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37 Cleveland 16 8 6 1 1 18 49 41 Belleville 15 8 6 1 0 17 49 58 Syracuse 15 7 6 2 0 16 47 52 Binghamton 16 6 7 3 0 15 42 50 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 15 9 3 1 2 21 48 37 Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 1 1 18 57 54 San Antonio 14 6 4 2 2 16 44 41 Chicago 16 7 8 1 0 15 39 48 Rockford 14 7 7 0 0 14 37 45 Manitoba 15 7 8 0 0 14 44 45 Texas 15 3 10 0 2 8 33 56 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33 Stockton 13 8 2 1 2 19 53 42 Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37 Colorado 13 7 6 0 0 14 36 39 Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40 San Diego 12 5 7 0 0 10 40 45 San Jose 12 4 7 0 1 9 34 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3

San Diego 9, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Charlotte 3, Hershey 0

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Utica 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

