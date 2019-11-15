Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 15, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 16 10 1 0 5 25 43 37
WB/Scranton 16 9 5 1 1 20 44 47
Springfield 17 10 7 0 0 20 52 39
Providence 17 9 6 0 2 20 50 43
Hershey 17 7 6 2 2 18 43 48
Lehigh Valley 15 6 4 1 4 17 39 40
Charlotte 13 6 5 2 0 14 37 40
Bridgeport 17 4 9 3 1 12 32 56
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 15 9 3 1 2 21 50 43
Utica 15 10 5 0 0 20 51 35
Laval 17 9 6 2 0 20 48 47
Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37
Cleveland 16 8 6 1 1 18 49 41
Belleville 15 8 6 1 0 17 49 58
Syracuse 15 7 6 2 0 16 47 52
Binghamton 16 6 7 3 0 15 42 50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 16 10 3 1 2 23 53 39
Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 1 1 18 57 54
San Antonio 15 6 4 3 2 17 45 43
Manitoba 16 8 8 0 0 16 46 46
Chicago 16 7 8 1 0 15 39 48
Rockford 14 7 7 0 0 14 37 45
Texas 15 3 10 0 2 8 33 56
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33
Stockton 13 8 2 1 2 19 53 42
Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37
Colorado 13 7 6 0 0 14 36 39
Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40
San Diego 12 5 7 0 0 10 40 45
San Jose 12 4 7 0 1 9 34 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3

San Diego 9, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Charlotte 3, Hershey 0

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Utica 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 1

Milwaukee 5, Laval 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1, OT

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

