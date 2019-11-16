|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|16
|10
|1
|0
|5
|25
|43
|37
|WB/Scranton
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|44
|47
|Springfield
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|52
|39
|Providence
|17
|9
|6
|0
|2
|20
|50
|43
|Hershey
|17
|7
|6
|2
|2
|18
|43
|48
|Lehigh Valley
|15
|6
|4
|1
|4
|17
|39
|40
|Charlotte
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|37
|40
|Bridgeport
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|32
|56
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|15
|9
|3
|1
|2
|21
|50
|43
|Utica
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|51
|35
|Laval
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|48
|47
|Toronto
|13
|8
|2
|2
|1
|19
|47
|37
|Cleveland
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|49
|41
|Belleville
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|49
|58
|Syracuse
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|47
|52
|Binghamton
|16
|6
|7
|3
|0
|15
|42
|50
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|16
|10
|3
|1
|2
|23
|53
|39
|Iowa
|14
|8
|3
|2
|1
|19
|38
|33
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|57
|54
|San Antonio
|15
|6
|4
|3
|2
|17
|45
|43
|Manitoba
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|46
|46
|Chicago
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|39
|48
|Rockford
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|37
|45
|Texas
|15
|3
|10
|0
|2
|8
|33
|56
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|22
|50
|35
|Stockton
|14
|8
|3
|1
|2
|19
|55
|47
|Ontario
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|41
|43
|Colorado
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|39
|39
|Bakersfield
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|39
|43
|San Diego
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|46
|47
|San Jose
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|34
|44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 5, Laval 4, OT
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
WB/Scranton 1, Hershey 0, SO
Manitoba 2, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3
San Diego 9, San Jose 3
Belleville 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Charlotte 3, Hershey 0
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Utica 5, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT
WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 1
Milwaukee 5, Laval 2
Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1, OT
Colorado 3, Bakersfield 0
San Diego 6, Ontario 2
Tucson 5, Stockton 2
Bridgeport at Laval, 4 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 11 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.