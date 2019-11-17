Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 17, 2019 6:47 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 17 11 1 0 5 27 48 39
WB/Scranton 17 10 5 1 1 22 46 48
Springfield 18 11 7 0 0 22 55 41
Providence 18 9 7 0 2 20 52 48
Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 45 49
Lehigh Valley 16 6 5 1 4 17 40 42
Charlotte 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 42
Bridgeport 18 4 10 3 1 12 32 59
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 15 10 2 2 1 23 59 44
Rochester 16 10 3 1 2 23 54 46
Laval 18 10 6 2 0 22 51 47
Utica 16 10 6 0 0 20 54 39
Syracuse 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 54
Cleveland 17 8 7 1 1 18 51 45
Belleville 16 8 7 1 0 17 51 62
Binghamton 17 6 8 3 0 15 44 53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 17 11 3 1 2 25 57 41
Iowa 15 9 3 2 1 21 41 33
Manitoba 17 9 8 0 0 18 51 48
Grand Rapids 17 8 7 1 1 18 59 59
San Antonio 16 6 5 3 2 17 47 48
Rockford 15 8 7 0 0 16 42 47
Chicago 17 7 9 1 0 15 39 51
Texas 17 3 12 0 2 8 40 68
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 14 11 3 0 0 22 50 35
Stockton 15 9 3 1 2 21 58 49
Ontario 16 8 6 2 0 18 42 48
Colorado 15 8 7 0 0 16 41 42
Bakersfield 15 7 7 1 0 15 42 45
San Diego 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 48
San Jose 13 4 8 0 1 9 36 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Charlotte 3, Hershey 0

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Utica 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2, OT

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 1

Milwaukee 5, Laval 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1, OT

Colorado 3, Bakersfield 0

San Diego 6, Ontario 2

Tucson 5, Stockton 2

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Bridgeport 0

Toronto 8, Texas 4

Hartford 5, Providence 2

Hershey 2, Charlotte 1

Milwaukee 4, Belleville 2

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4, Cleveland 2

Springfield 3, Binghamton 2

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Iowa 3, Chicago 0

Stockton 3, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 3, Colorado 2

San Diego 5, Ontario 1

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 5, San Antonio 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

