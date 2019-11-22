All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 19 11 3 0 5 27 49 46 WB/Scranton 18 11 5 1 1 24 50 50 Springfield 19 11 8 0 0 22 57 45 Providence 19 10 7 0 2 22 57 48 Lehigh Valley 18 8 5 1 4 21 48 48 Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 45 49 Charlotte 16 6 7 3 0 15 44 50 Bridgeport 19 4 11 3 1 12 32 64 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 16 11 2 2 1 25 61 45 Rochester 17 11 3 1 2 25 58 46 Laval 20 11 6 3 0 25 58 53 Cleveland 19 10 7 1 1 22 59 48 Utica 18 10 7 1 0 21 62 50 Syracuse 17 9 6 2 0 20 54 55 Belleville 18 9 8 1 0 19 58 67 Binghamton 19 7 9 3 0 17 52 63 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 19 13 3 1 2 29 66 48 Iowa 17 9 4 2 2 22 49 43 Manitoba 18 10 8 0 0 20 53 49 Grand Rapids 19 9 8 1 1 20 65 65 San Antonio 18 7 6 3 2 19 55 55 Chicago 21 8 12 1 0 17 49 67 Rockford 15 8 7 0 0 16 42 47 Texas 17 3 12 0 2 8 40 68 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 16 12 4 0 0 24 59 44 Stockton 16 10 3 1 2 23 62 52 Ontario 16 8 6 2 0 18 42 48 Colorado 15 8 7 0 0 16 41 42 Bakersfield 16 7 7 2 0 16 45 49 San Diego 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 48 San Jose 15 5 9 0 1 11 45 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Utica 4, OT

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3

Manitoba 2, Belleville 1

Toronto 2, Laval 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Tucson 8, San Jose 2

Thursday’s Games

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3, OT

Cleveland 5, Chicago 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago 0

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 0

Rochester 4, Hartford 0

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2

Laval 6, Utica 4

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

