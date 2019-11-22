Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

November 22, 2019 10:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 19 11 3 0 5 27 49 46
WB/Scranton 18 11 5 1 1 24 50 50
Springfield 19 11 8 0 0 22 57 45
Providence 19 10 7 0 2 22 57 48
Lehigh Valley 18 8 5 1 4 21 48 48
Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 45 49
Charlotte 16 6 7 3 0 15 44 50
Bridgeport 19 4 11 3 1 12 32 64
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 16 11 2 2 1 25 61 45
Rochester 17 11 3 1 2 25 58 46
Laval 20 11 6 3 0 25 58 53
Cleveland 19 10 7 1 1 22 59 48
Utica 18 10 7 1 0 21 62 50
Syracuse 17 9 6 2 0 20 54 55
Belleville 18 9 8 1 0 19 58 67
Binghamton 19 7 9 3 0 17 52 63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 19 13 3 1 2 29 66 48
Iowa 17 9 4 2 2 22 49 43
Manitoba 18 10 8 0 0 20 53 49
Grand Rapids 19 9 8 1 1 20 65 65
San Antonio 18 7 6 3 2 19 55 55
Chicago 21 8 12 1 0 17 49 67
Rockford 15 8 7 0 0 16 42 47
Texas 17 3 12 0 2 8 40 68
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 16 12 4 0 0 24 59 44
Stockton 16 10 3 1 2 23 62 52
Ontario 16 8 6 2 0 18 42 48
Colorado 15 8 7 0 0 16 41 42
Bakersfield 16 7 7 2 0 16 45 49
San Diego 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 48
San Jose 15 5 9 0 1 11 45 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Utica 4, OT

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3

Manitoba 2, Belleville 1

Toronto 2, Laval 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Tucson 8, San Jose 2

Thursday’s Games

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3, OT

Cleveland 5, Chicago 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago 0

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 0

Rochester 4, Hartford 0

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2

Laval 6, Utica 4

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

