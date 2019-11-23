|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|19
|11
|3
|0
|5
|27
|49
|46
|WB/Scranton
|18
|11
|5
|1
|1
|24
|50
|50
|Springfield
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|57
|45
|Providence
|19
|10
|7
|0
|2
|22
|57
|48
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|8
|5
|1
|4
|21
|48
|48
|Hershey
|18
|8
|6
|2
|2
|20
|45
|49
|Charlotte
|16
|6
|7
|3
|0
|15
|44
|50
|Bridgeport
|19
|4
|11
|3
|1
|12
|32
|64
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|16
|11
|2
|2
|1
|25
|61
|45
|Rochester
|17
|11
|3
|1
|2
|25
|58
|46
|Laval
|21
|11
|7
|3
|0
|25
|60
|57
|Utica
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|66
|52
|Cleveland
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|59
|48
|Syracuse
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|54
|55
|Belleville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|58
|67
|Binghamton
|19
|7
|9
|3
|0
|17
|52
|63
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|19
|13
|3
|1
|2
|29
|66
|48
|Iowa
|17
|9
|4
|2
|2
|22
|49
|43
|San Antonio
|19
|8
|6
|3
|2
|21
|59
|55
|Manitoba
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|53
|49
|Grand Rapids
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|65
|65
|Chicago
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|49
|67
|Rockford
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|42
|47
|Texas
|18
|3
|13
|0
|2
|8
|40
|72
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|17
|13
|4
|0
|0
|26
|63
|45
|Stockton
|16
|10
|3
|1
|2
|23
|62
|52
|Colorado
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|45
|43
|Ontario
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|43
|52
|Bakersfield
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|45
|49
|San Diego
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|51
|48
|San Jose
|16
|5
|10
|0
|1
|11
|46
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 5, Chicago 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago 0
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6, Binghamton 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT
Providence 5, Bridgeport 0
Rochester 4, Hartford 0
WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2
Laval 6, Utica 4
San Antonio 4, Texas 0
Tucson 4, Ontario 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 1
Utica 4, Laval 2
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
