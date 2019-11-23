Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 23, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 19 11 3 0 5 27 49 46
WB/Scranton 18 11 5 1 1 24 50 50
Springfield 19 11 8 0 0 22 57 45
Providence 19 10 7 0 2 22 57 48
Lehigh Valley 18 8 5 1 4 21 48 48
Hershey 18 8 6 2 2 20 45 49
Charlotte 16 6 7 3 0 15 44 50
Bridgeport 19 4 11 3 1 12 32 64
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 17 12 2 2 1 27 65 47
Rochester 17 11 3 1 2 25 58 46
Laval 21 11 7 3 0 25 60 57
Utica 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 52
Cleveland 19 10 7 1 1 22 59 48
Syracuse 17 9 6 2 0 20 54 55
Belleville 18 9 8 1 0 19 58 67
Binghamton 19 7 9 3 0 17 52 63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 19 13 3 1 2 29 66 48
Iowa 17 9 4 2 2 22 49 43
San Antonio 19 8 6 3 2 21 59 55
Manitoba 19 10 9 0 0 20 55 53
Grand Rapids 19 9 8 1 1 20 65 65
Chicago 21 8 12 1 0 17 49 67
Rockford 15 8 7 0 0 16 42 47
Texas 18 3 13 0 2 8 40 72
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 17 13 4 0 0 26 63 45
Stockton 16 10 3 1 2 23 62 52
Colorado 17 9 8 0 0 18 47 49
Ontario 17 8 7 2 0 18 43 52
Bakersfield 16 7 7 2 0 16 45 49
San Diego 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 48
San Jose 17 6 10 0 1 13 52 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago 0

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Providence 5, Bridgeport 0

Rochester 4, Hartford 0

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 2

Laval 6, Utica 4

San Antonio 4, Texas 0

Tucson 4, Ontario 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 1

Saturday’s Games

Utica 4, Laval 2

Toronto 4, Manitoba 2

San Jose 6, Colorado 2

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

