AHL At A Glance

November 25, 2019
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 20 11 4 0 5 27 52 52
Providence 21 11 7 1 2 25 67 56
WB/Scranton 19 11 6 1 1 24 50 51
Springfield 21 12 9 0 0 24 63 52
Lehigh Valley 19 8 6 1 4 21 49 50
Hershey 20 8 8 2 2 20 50 58
Charlotte 17 7 7 3 0 17 45 50
Bridgeport 21 6 11 3 1 16 38 67
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 18 13 2 2 1 29 69 48
Rochester 18 12 3 1 2 27 62 48
Laval 21 11 7 3 0 25 60 57
Utica 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 52
Syracuse 18 10 6 2 0 22 60 58
Cleveland 19 10 7 1 1 22 59 48
Belleville 19 10 8 1 0 21 60 68
Binghamton 20 7 10 3 0 17 54 67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 20 14 3 1 2 31 71 48
Iowa 19 11 4 2 2 26 56 47
San Antonio 20 8 6 4 2 22 61 58
Manitoba 20 10 10 0 0 20 56 57
Grand Rapids 20 9 9 1 1 20 65 70
Rockford 17 9 7 0 1 19 51 56
Chicago 21 8 12 1 0 17 49 67
Texas 19 4 13 0 2 10 47 78
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 18 14 4 0 0 28 66 47
Stockton 17 11 3 1 2 25 66 53
Colorado 17 9 8 0 0 18 47 49
Ontario 18 8 8 2 0 18 45 55
Bakersfield 18 7 8 2 1 17 49 56
San Diego 15 7 8 0 0 14 52 52
San Jose 17 6 10 0 1 13 52 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Hartford 3

Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT

Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2

Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO

Tucson 3, Ontario 2

Stockton 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 1

Providence 6, Hershey 3

Iowa 3, Bakersfield 2, SO

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Toronto 4, Manitoba 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

