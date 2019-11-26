All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 20 11 4 0 5 27 52 52 Providence 21 11 7 1 2 25 67 56 WB/Scranton 19 11 6 1 1 24 50 51 Springfield 21 12 9 0 0 24 63 52 Lehigh Valley 19 8 6 1 4 21 49 50 Hershey 20 8 8 2 2 20 50 58 Charlotte 18 7 8 3 0 17 46 53 Bridgeport 21 6 11 3 1 16 38 67 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 18 13 2 2 1 29 69 48 Rochester 18 12 3 1 2 27 62 48 Laval 21 11 7 3 0 25 60 57 Cleveland 20 11 7 1 1 24 62 49 Utica 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 52 Syracuse 18 10 6 2 0 22 60 58 Belleville 19 10 8 1 0 21 60 68 Binghamton 20 7 10 3 0 17 54 67 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 20 14 3 1 2 31 71 48 Iowa 20 11 5 2 2 26 59 54 San Antonio 21 9 6 4 2 24 64 60 Manitoba 20 10 10 0 0 20 56 57 Grand Rapids 20 9 9 1 1 20 65 70 Rockford 18 9 8 0 1 19 53 59 Chicago 21 8 12 1 0 17 49 67 Texas 20 5 13 0 2 12 54 81 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 18 14 4 0 0 28 66 47 Stockton 17 11 3 1 2 25 66 53 Colorado 17 9 8 0 0 18 47 49 Ontario 18 8 8 2 0 18 45 55 Bakersfield 18 7 8 2 1 17 49 56 San Diego 15 7 8 0 0 14 52 52 San Jose 17 6 10 0 1 13 52 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Hartford 3

Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT

Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2

Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO

Tucson 3, Ontario 2

Stockton 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 1

Providence 6, Hershey 3

Iowa 3, Bakersfield 2, SO

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Toronto 4, Manitoba 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Charlotte 1

San Antonio 3, Rockford 2

Texas 7, Iowa 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

