Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 27, 2019 10:10 pm
 
2 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 20 11 4 0 5 27 52 52
Providence 22 12 7 1 2 27 74 62
WB/Scranton 20 12 6 1 1 26 56 53
Springfield 22 12 10 0 0 24 65 55
Lehigh Valley 20 8 7 1 4 21 51 56
Hershey 21 8 8 2 3 21 56 65
Charlotte 19 8 8 3 0 19 51 55
Bridgeport 22 7 11 3 1 18 41 69
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 18 13 2 2 1 29 69 48
Rochester 18 12 3 1 2 27 62 48
Utica 20 12 7 1 0 25 70 53
Laval 22 11 8 3 0 25 63 62
Cleveland 21 11 8 1 1 24 64 54
Belleville 20 11 8 1 0 23 65 71
Syracuse 19 10 7 2 0 22 61 62
Binghamton 20 7 10 3 0 17 54 67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 20 14 3 1 2 31 71 48
Iowa 20 11 5 2 2 26 59 54
San Antonio 21 9 6 4 2 24 64 60
Manitoba 20 10 10 0 0 20 56 57
Grand Rapids 20 9 9 1 1 20 65 70
Rockford 18 9 8 0 1 19 53 59
Chicago 21 8 12 1 0 17 49 67
Texas 20 5 13 0 2 12 54 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 18 14 4 0 0 28 66 47
Stockton 17 11 3 1 2 25 66 53
Colorado 17 9 8 0 0 18 47 49
Ontario 18 8 8 2 0 18 45 55
Bakersfield 18 7 8 2 1 17 49 56
San Diego 15 7 8 0 0 14 52 52
San Jose 17 6 10 0 1 13 52 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Advertisement

Syracuse 6, Hartford 3

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT

Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2

Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Tucson 3, Ontario 2

Stockton 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 1

Providence 6, Hershey 3

Iowa 3, Bakersfield 2, SO

Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Toronto 4, Manitoba 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Charlotte 1

San Antonio 3, Rockford 2

Texas 7, Iowa 3

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2

Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established