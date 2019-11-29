Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 29, 2019 9:29 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 20 11 4 0 5 27 52 52
Providence 22 12 7 1 2 27 74 62
WB/Scranton 20 12 6 1 1 26 56 53
Springfield 23 12 11 0 0 24 66 59
Lehigh Valley 20 8 7 1 4 21 51 56
Hershey 21 8 8 2 3 21 56 65
Bridgeport 23 8 11 3 1 20 45 70
Charlotte 19 8 8 3 0 19 51 55
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 18 13 2 2 1 29 69 48
Rochester 18 12 3 1 2 27 62 48
Utica 20 12 7 1 0 25 70 53
Laval 22 11 8 3 0 25 63 62
Cleveland 21 11 8 1 1 24 64 54
Belleville 20 11 8 1 0 23 65 71
Syracuse 19 10 7 2 0 22 61 62
Binghamton 20 7 10 3 0 17 54 67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 51
Iowa 20 11 5 2 2 26 59 54
San Antonio 21 9 6 4 2 24 64 60
Manitoba 21 10 11 0 0 20 59 63
Grand Rapids 21 9 10 1 1 20 67 75
Rockford 18 9 8 0 1 19 53 59
Chicago 22 9 12 1 0 19 54 69
Texas 20 5 13 0 2 12 54 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 19 15 4 0 0 30 74 50
Stockton 18 12 3 1 2 27 74 58
Colorado 17 9 8 0 0 18 47 49
Ontario 19 8 9 2 0 18 50 63
Bakersfield 19 7 9 2 1 17 52 64
San Diego 16 7 8 1 0 15 54 55
San Jose 18 7 10 0 1 15 55 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2

Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3

Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3

San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT

Stockton 8, Ontario 5

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

