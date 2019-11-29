|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|20
|11
|4
|0
|5
|27
|52
|52
|Providence
|22
|12
|7
|1
|2
|27
|74
|62
|WB/Scranton
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|26
|56
|53
|Springfield
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|66
|59
|Lehigh Valley
|20
|8
|7
|1
|4
|21
|51
|56
|Hershey
|21
|8
|8
|2
|3
|21
|56
|65
|Bridgeport
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|45
|70
|Charlotte
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|51
|55
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|13
|2
|2
|1
|29
|69
|48
|Rochester
|18
|12
|3
|1
|2
|27
|62
|48
|Utica
|20
|12
|7
|1
|0
|25
|70
|53
|Laval
|22
|11
|8
|3
|0
|25
|63
|62
|Cleveland
|21
|11
|8
|1
|1
|24
|64
|54
|Belleville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|65
|71
|Syracuse
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|61
|62
|Binghamton
|20
|7
|10
|3
|0
|17
|54
|67
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|21
|15
|3
|1
|2
|33
|77
|51
|Iowa
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|59
|54
|San Antonio
|21
|9
|6
|4
|2
|24
|64
|60
|Manitoba
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|59
|63
|Grand Rapids
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|67
|75
|Rockford
|18
|9
|8
|0
|1
|19
|53
|59
|Chicago
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|54
|69
|Texas
|20
|5
|13
|0
|2
|12
|54
|81
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|19
|15
|4
|0
|0
|30
|74
|50
|Stockton
|18
|12
|3
|1
|2
|27
|74
|58
|Colorado
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|47
|49
|Ontario
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|50
|63
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|52
|64
|San Diego
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|54
|55
|San Jose
|18
|7
|10
|0
|1
|15
|55
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Belleville 5, Laval 3
Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2
Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO
Utica 4, Syracuse 1
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3
Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3
San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT
Stockton 8, Ontario 5
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
