All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 20 11 4 0 5 27 52 52 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 2 1 27 61 59 Providence 22 12 7 1 2 27 74 62 Springfield 23 12 11 0 0 24 66 59 Lehigh Valley 21 9 7 1 4 23 57 61 Hershey 21 8 8 2 3 21 56 65 Bridgeport 23 8 11 3 1 20 45 70 Charlotte 19 8 8 3 0 19 51 55 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 19 14 2 2 1 31 72 50 Rochester 19 12 3 2 2 28 64 51 Laval 23 12 8 3 0 27 67 64 Utica 20 12 7 1 0 25 70 53 Belleville 21 12 8 1 0 25 71 73 Cleveland 21 11 8 1 1 24 64 54 Syracuse 20 10 8 2 0 22 63 66 Binghamton 21 7 11 3 0 17 56 73 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 21 15 3 1 2 33 77 51 Iowa 20 11 5 2 2 26 59 54 San Antonio 21 9 6 4 2 24 64 60 Manitoba 22 11 11 0 0 22 63 65 Rockford 19 10 8 0 1 21 57 61 Grand Rapids 22 9 11 1 1 20 69 79 Chicago 23 9 13 1 0 19 56 73 Texas 20 5 13 0 2 12 54 81 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 19 15 4 0 0 30 74 50 Stockton 19 12 4 1 2 27 76 63 Colorado 18 10 8 0 0 20 52 51 Ontario 20 9 9 2 0 20 52 64 Bakersfield 20 8 9 2 1 19 56 67 San Diego 17 7 9 1 0 15 55 57 San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2

Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3

Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3

San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT

Stockton 8, Ontario 5

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT

Rockford 4, Chicago 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 5, Stockton 2

Ontario 2, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

