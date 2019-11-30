|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|23
|13
|7
|1
|2
|29
|78
|63
|Hartford
|21
|11
|4
|1
|5
|28
|53
|54
|WB/Scranton
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|61
|59
|Springfield
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|72
|62
|Lehigh Valley
|22
|10
|7
|1
|4
|25
|59
|62
|Hershey
|22
|8
|9
|2
|3
|21
|57
|68
|Bridgeport
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|45
|70
|Charlotte
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|52
|59
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|20
|14
|3
|2
|1
|31
|75
|54
|Rochester
|20
|13
|3
|2
|2
|30
|67
|53
|Utica
|21
|13
|7
|1
|0
|27
|74
|56
|Belleville
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|74
|74
|Laval
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|70
|70
|Syracuse
|21
|11
|8
|2
|0
|24
|67
|69
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|66
|57
|Binghamton
|22
|7
|11
|4
|0
|18
|59
|77
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|21
|15
|3
|1
|2
|33
|77
|51
|Iowa
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|59
|54
|San Antonio
|21
|9
|6
|4
|2
|24
|64
|60
|Rockford
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|60
|62
|Manitoba
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|63
|65
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|12
|1
|1
|20
|70
|82
|Chicago
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|19
|56
|73
|Texas
|20
|5
|13
|0
|2
|12
|54
|81
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|19
|15
|4
|0
|0
|30
|74
|50
|Stockton
|19
|12
|4
|1
|2
|27
|76
|63
|Colorado
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|52
|51
|Ontario
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|52
|64
|Bakersfield
|20
|8
|9
|2
|1
|19
|56
|67
|San Diego
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|55
|57
|San Jose
|19
|7
|11
|0
|1
|15
|58
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 5, Laval 3
Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2
Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO
Utica 4, Syracuse 1
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3
Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3
San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT
Stockton 8, Ontario 5
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1
Laval 4, Syracuse 2
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6, Binghamton 2
Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT
Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT
Rockford 4, Chicago 2
Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3
Colorado 5, Stockton 2
Ontario 2, San Diego 1
Utica 4, Toronto 3
Providence 4, Charlotte 1
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1
Belleville 3, Hershey 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT
Springfield 6, Laval 3
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.