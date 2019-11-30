Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 30, 2019 11:45 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 22 13 6 2 1 29 66 61
Providence 23 13 7 1 2 29 78 63
Hartford 21 11 4 1 5 28 53 54
Springfield 24 13 11 0 0 26 72 62
Lehigh Valley 22 10 7 1 4 25 59 62
Hershey 22 8 9 2 3 21 57 68
Bridgeport 24 8 12 3 1 20 47 75
Charlotte 20 8 9 3 0 19 52 59
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 20 14 3 2 1 31 75 54
Rochester 20 13 3 2 2 30 67 53
Utica 21 13 7 1 0 27 74 56
Belleville 22 13 8 1 0 27 74 74
Laval 24 12 9 3 0 27 70 70
Syracuse 21 11 8 2 0 24 67 69
Cleveland 22 11 9 1 1 24 66 57
Binghamton 22 7 11 4 0 18 59 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 22 16 3 1 2 35 81 54
Iowa 21 11 6 2 2 26 62 58
San Antonio 22 9 6 5 2 25 67 64
Manitoba 23 12 11 0 0 24 66 67
Rockford 20 11 8 0 1 23 60 62
Grand Rapids 23 9 12 1 1 20 70 82
Chicago 24 9 13 2 0 20 58 76
Texas 21 6 13 0 2 14 58 84
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 19 15 4 0 0 30 74 50
Stockton 19 12 4 1 2 27 76 63
Colorado 18 10 8 0 0 20 52 51
Ontario 20 9 9 2 0 20 52 64
Bakersfield 20 8 9 2 1 19 56 67
San Diego 17 7 9 1 0 15 55 57
San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 5, Laval 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 2

Providence 7, Hershey 6, SO

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 3

Tucson 8, Bakersfield 3

San Jose 3, San Diego 2, OT

Stockton 8, Ontario 5

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT

Rockford 4, Chicago 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 5, Stockton 2

Ontario 2, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Utica 4, Toronto 3

Providence 4, Charlotte 1

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

