The Associated Press
 
Aiken scores 32 to lead Harvard past Holy Cross 82-74

November 22, 2019 10:12 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Bryce Aiken had 32 points as Harvard defeated Holy Cross 82-74 on Friday night.

Aiken hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Noah Kirkwood had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Harvard (4-2). Danilo Djuricic added 15 points and seven rebounds. Chris Ledlum had seven rebounds for the Crimson.

Harvard led 66-65 with 6:38 remaining, then went on a 10-1 run to lead 76-66 with 4:08 to go. Holy Cross drew no closer than six points after that.

After several ties and lead changes early in the second half, the game was last tied at 60 with 10 minutes remaining.

Marlon Hargis had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Crusaders (0-5). Drew Lowder added 18 points and six assists. Matt Faw had eight rebounds.

Harvard plays Texas A&M in the Orlando Invitational on Thursday. Holy Cross looks for its first win against Florida Atlantic on the road next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

