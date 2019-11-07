Listen Live Sports

Air Force plays host to Texas State

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Texas State (1-0) vs. Air Force (0-0)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State pays visit to Air Force in an early season matchup. Texas State easily beat Texas Lutheran by 58 at home on Tuesday. Air Force went 14-18 last year and finished sixth in the MWC.

PREVIOUSLY: Texas State earned a 10-point win over Air Force when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 9-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Bobcats gave up only 65.3 points per game while scoring 73.8 per outing. Air Force went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 65.9 points and allowing 71 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

