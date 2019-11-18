Listen Live Sports

Airbnb signs up as Olympic sponsor through 2028 Games

November 18, 2019 10:19 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The IOC has signed home-sharing company Airbnb to a sponsorship deal that will run from next year’s Tokyo Olympics through the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The Olympic leadership, however, will not be swapping its luxury hotels for rental accommodation.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says “it will be very difficult” to organize meetings “if we would be in very difficult locations.”

Bach, speaking at a news conference in London, adds “we are there at the games not to watch like tourists. We are there to organize the games.”

The IOC is pledging to make at least $28 million worth of Airbnb accommodation available to athletes at the Olympics and Paralympics.

