Ajayi carries South Alabama over Northeastern 74-62

November 25, 2019 5:18 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Chad Lott scored 19 points, Josh Ajayi had 14 points and 10 rebounds and South Alabama beat Northeastern 74-62 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Lott scored 12 of his points in the second half and the Jaguars outscored Northeastern 25-12 in the final 8 1/2 minutes.

Trhae Mitchell added 14 points and Andre Fox had 11 for South Alabama (4-2).

Tyson Walker had 20 points for the Huskies (3-3). Greg Eboigbodin added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Roland, the Huskies’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 30 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

