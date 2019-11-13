AL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Joe Trezza, MLB.com BAL Verlander Cole Bieber Roch Kubatko, MASNsports.com BAL Verlander Cole Morton Chris Mason, Eagle-Tribune BOS Cole Verlander Morton Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal BOS Cole Verlander Morton Daryl Van Schouwen, Chicago Sun-Times CHI Cole Verlander Morton Scott Merkin, MLB.com CHI Verlander Cole Morton Tom Withers, Associated Press CLE Verlander Cole Morton Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal CLE Cole Verlander Bieber Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Cole Verlander Morton Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com DET Cole Verlander Bieber Brian McTaggart, MLB.com HOU Verlander Cole Morton Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Verlander Cole Morton Rustin Dodd, The Athletic KC Cole Verlander Minor Jeffrey Flanagan, MLB.com KC Verlander Cole Bieber Greg Beacham, Associated Press LA Cole Verlander Bieber Jeff Fletcher, Orange County Register LA Cole Verlander Morton Phil Miller, Minneapolis Star Tribune MIN Verlander Cole Bieber Patrick Borzi, At Large MIN Verlander Cole Bieber Bryan Hoch, MLB.com NY Verlander Cole Morton Pete Caldera, Bergen Record NY Verlander Cole Morton John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle OAK Verlander Cole Bieber Janie McCauley, The Associated Press OAK Verlander Cole Morton Larry Stone, Seattle Times SEA Cole Verlander Morton Ryan Divish, Seattle Times SEA Cole Verlander Morton John Romano, Tampa Bay Times TB Verlander Cole Morton Mark Didtler, AP Freelance Writer TB Verlander Cole Morton Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News TEX Cole Verlander Bieber Jeff Wilson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram TEX Verlander Cole Bieber Rob Longley,,Toronto Sun TOR Verlander Cole Morton Scott Mitchell, TSN TOR Cole Verlander Bieber

