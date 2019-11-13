Listen Live Sports

AL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

November 13, 2019 7:04 pm
 
Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Joe Trezza, MLB.com BAL Verlander Cole Bieber
Roch Kubatko, MASNsports.com BAL Verlander Cole Morton
Chris Mason, Eagle-Tribune BOS Cole Verlander Morton
Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal BOS Cole Verlander Morton
Daryl Van Schouwen, Chicago Sun-Times CHI Cole Verlander Morton
Scott Merkin, MLB.com CHI Verlander Cole Morton
Tom Withers, Associated Press CLE Verlander Cole Morton
Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal CLE Cole Verlander Bieber
Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Cole Verlander Morton
Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com DET Cole Verlander Bieber
Brian McTaggart, MLB.com HOU Verlander Cole Morton
Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Verlander Cole Morton
Rustin Dodd, The Athletic KC Cole Verlander Minor
Jeffrey Flanagan, MLB.com KC Verlander Cole Bieber
Greg Beacham, Associated Press LA Cole Verlander Bieber
Jeff Fletcher, Orange County Register LA Cole Verlander Morton
Phil Miller, Minneapolis Star Tribune MIN Verlander Cole Bieber
Patrick Borzi, At Large MIN Verlander Cole Bieber
Bryan Hoch, MLB.com NY Verlander Cole Morton
Pete Caldera, Bergen Record NY Verlander Cole Morton
John Shea, San Francisco Chronicle OAK Verlander Cole Bieber
Janie McCauley, The Associated Press OAK Verlander Cole Morton
Larry Stone, Seattle Times SEA Cole Verlander Morton
Ryan Divish, Seattle Times SEA Cole Verlander Morton
John Romano, Tampa Bay Times TB Verlander Cole Morton
Mark Didtler, AP Freelance Writer TB Verlander Cole Morton
Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News TEX Cole Verlander Bieber
Jeff Wilson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram TEX Verlander Cole Bieber
Rob Longley,,Toronto Sun TOR Verlander Cole Morton
Scott Mitchell, TSN TOR Cole Verlander Bieber

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated