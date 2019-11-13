Listen Live Sports

AL Cy Young Winners Stats

November 13, 2019 6:51 pm
 
IP W-L BB SO SV ERA
2019 Verlander, Hou 223.0 21-6 42 300 0 2.58
2018 Snell, TB 180.2 21-5 64 221 0 1.89
2017 Kluber, Cle 203.2 18-4 36 265 0 2.25
2016 Porcello, Bos 223 22-4 32 189 0 3.15
2015 Keuchel, Hou 232 20-8 51 216 0 2.48
2014 Kluber, Cle 235.2 18-9 51 269 0 2.44
2013 Scherzer, Det 214.1 21-3 56 240 0 2.90
2012 Price, TB 211 20-5 59 205 0 2.56
2011 Verlander, Det 251 24-5 57 250 0 2.40
2010 Hernandez, Sea 249.2 13-12 70 232 0 2.27
2009 Greinke, KC 229.1 16-8 51 242 0 2.16
2008 Lee, Cle 223.1 22-3 34 170 0 2.54
2007 Sabathia, Cle 241 19-7 37 209 0 3.21
2006 Santana, Min 233.2 19-6 47 245 0 2.77
2005 Colon, LA 222.2 21-8 43 157 0 3.48
2004 Santana, Min 228 20-6 54 265 0 2.61
2003 Halladay, Tor 266 22-7 32 204 0 3.25
2002 Zito, Oak 229.1 23-5 78 182 0 2.75
2001 Clemens, NY 220.1 20-3 72 213 0 3.51
2000 P.Martinez, Bos 217 18-6 32 284 0 1.74
1999 P.Martinez, Bos 213.1 23-4 37 313 0 2.07
1998 Clemens, Tor 234.2 20-6 88 271 0 2.65
1997 Clemens, Tor 264 21-7 68 292 0 2.05
1996 Hentgen, Tor 265.2 20-10 94 177 0 3.22
1995 Johnson, Sea 214.1 18-2 65 294 0 2.48
1994 Cone, KC 171.2 16-5 54 132 0 2.94
1993 McDowell, Chi 256.2 22-10 69 158 0 3.37
1992 Eckersley, Oak 80 7-1 11 93 51 1.91
1991 Clemens, Bos 271.1 18-10 65 241 0 2.62
1990 Welch, Oak 238 27-6 77 127 0 2.95
1989 Saberhagen, KC 262.1 23-6 43 193 0 2.16
1988 Viola, Min 255.1 24-7 54 193 0 2.64
1987 Clemens, Bos 281.2 20-9 83 256 0 2.97
1986 Clemens, Bos 254 24-4 67 238 0 2.48
1985 Saberhagen, KC 235.1 20-6 38 158 0 2.87
1984 Hernandez, Det 140.1 9-3 36 112 32 1.92
1983 Hoyt, Chi 260.2 24-10 31 148 0 3.66
1982 Vuckovich, Mil 223.2 18-6 102 105 0 3.34
1981 Fingers, Mil 78 6-3 13 61 28 1.04
1980 Stone, Bal 251 25-7 101 149 0 3.23
1979 Flanagan, Bal 266 23-9 70 190 0 3.08
1978 Guidry, NY 273.2 25-3 72 248 0 1.74
1977 Lyle, NY 137 13-5 33 68 26 2.17
1976 Palmer, Bal 315 22-13 84 159 0 2.51
1975 Palmer, Bal 323 23-11 80 193 0 2.09
1974 Hunter, Oak 318 25-12 46 143 0 2.49
1973 Palmer, Bal 296 22-9 113 158 0 2.40
1972 G.Perry, Cle 343 24-16 82 234 1 1.92
1971 Blue, Oak 312 24-8 88 301 0 1.82
1970 J.Perry, Min 279 24-12 57 168 0 3.03
1969 McLain, Det 325 24-9 67 181 0 2.80
1969 Cuellar, Bal 290.2 23-11 79 182 0 2.38
1968 McLain, Det 336 31-6 63 280 0 1.96
1967 Lonborg, Bos 273.1 22-9 83 246 0 3.16
1964 Chance, LA 278.1 20-9 86 207 4 1.65
1961 Ford, NY 283 25-4 92 209 0 3.21
1959 Wynn, Chi 255.2 22-10 119 179 0 3.17
1958 Turley, NY 245.1 21-7 128 168 1 2.97

NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.

