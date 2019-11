By The Associated Press

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Rocco Baldelli, Twins 13 13 2 106 Aaron Boone, Yankees 13 9 4 96 Kevin Cash, Rays 3 3 9 33 Bob Melvin, Athletics – 3 10 19 A.J. Hinch, Astros 1 1 4 12 Terry Francona, Indians – 1 1 4

