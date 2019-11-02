Listen Live Sports

Alabama State blanks Mississippi Valley State, 27-0

November 2, 2019 6:46 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — KHA’Darris Davis threw for 183 yards and a touchdown and Alabama State earned its first shutout since 2012 by blanking Mississippi Valley State, 27-0 in a Southwest Conference battle Saturday afternoon.

The last time the Hornets blanked an opponent was October 6, 2012 when they beat Texas Southern, 45-0.

Davis scored on a 3-yard run five minutes into the game to put the Hornets in front, 7-0, and his 52-yard pass to Jahod Booker early in the second half made it 24-0.

Ezra Gray added a 2-yard touchdown run and Hunter Hanson kicked field goals from 39- and 40-yards.

Alabama State (4-4, 3-2) held the Delta Devils (2-7, 1-4) to just 217 yards of total offense, 100 through the air. Meanwhile the Hornets amassed 152 yards on the ground and 199 through the air.

Davis was 19 of 26 passing while Gray ran for 70 yards on seven carries.

