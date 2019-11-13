Listen Live Sports

Albany handles Canisius behind Clark and Healy for 83-57 win

November 13, 2019 10:54 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy and Ahmad Clark scored 20 points apiece and Albany easily defeated Canisius 83-57 on Wednesday night.

Kendall Lauderdale had 11 points for Albany (1-1). Malachi De Sousa added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Majesty Brandon had 19 points for the Golden Griffins (0-2).

Malik Johnson, who led the Golden Griffins in scoring coming into the matchup with 24.0 points per game, scored nine points.

Albany plays Manhattan on the road on Saturday.

Canisius matches up against Bucknell at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

