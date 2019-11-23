Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alderson leads Toledo over NAIA Northwestern Ohio 100-41

November 23, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Alderson scored a career-high 30 points, six players reached double figures and Toledo easily beat the NAIA’s Northwestern Ohio 100-41 on Saturday.

Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (4-2), Willie Jackson added 11 points with 12 rebounds and six assists. Luke Maranka had 10 points and three blocks for the Rockets. Luke Knapke and Marreon Jackson each scored 10.

Jackson came in as the Rockets’ leading scorer, averaging 20 points per game, but was 2 of 10 from the field. He added 10 assists.

This was Toledo’s second 100-point game this season.

Advertisement

Nathan Lessing had 16 points for the Racers. Justin Koepp added seven points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Toledo matches up against Oakland at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas