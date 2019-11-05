Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alexander carries Creighton over Kennesaw State 81-55

November 5, 2019 11:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander registered 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 from 3-point range, as Creighton rolled past Kennesaw State 81-55 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Marcus Zegarowski hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Bluejays, while Christian Bishop scored 12.

Danny Lewis had 15 points to lead the Owls. Bryson Lockley added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Tyler Hooker scored 10.

Creighton takes on Michigan on the road next Tuesday. Kennesaw State matches up against Drake on the road on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term