Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Allen-Eikens carries North Dakota over Crown College 86-61

November 7, 2019 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 22 points, Filip Rebraca added 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds and North Dakota easily defeated Division III-member Crown College 86-61 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Allen-Eikens grabbed eight rebounds and made six assists but had seven turnovers for the Fighting Hawks. Marlon Stewart had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Gunnar Ledin and Timothy Wendel scored 14 points apiece for the Storm, which played it as an exhibition game.

North Dakota plays Gonzaga on the road on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'