Allen, Idaho host NDSU

North Dakota State (4-3) vs. Idaho (3-3)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyson Ward and North Dakota State will battle Trevon Allen and Idaho. The junior Ward is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Allen, a senior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Allen is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Vandals. Quinton Forrest has complemented Allen and is producing seven points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Ward, who is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 15.4 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vandals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. Idaho has an assist on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three outings while North Dakota State has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the nation. The Idaho defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 275th among Division I teams).

