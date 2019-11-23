Listen Live Sports

Allen leads W. Illinois over Central Christian (MO) 113-62

November 23, 2019 10:44 pm
 
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Dre’Shawn Allen had 17 points off the bench to lift Western Illinois to a 113-62 win over Central Christian College (MO) of the ACCA on Saturday night.

C.J. Duff had 15 points for Western Illinois (1-4), which ended its season-opening four-game losing streak. Ben Pyle added 14 points. Anthony Jones had 12 points for the hosts.

It was the first time this season Western Illinois scored at least 100 points.

Andre Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Saints. Andrew Johnson added 12 points.

Western Illinois faces Ball State on the road on Tuesday.

