Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Allen scores 22 to carry Delaware over Stony Brook 75-61

November 27, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan Allen had 22 points as Delaware stretched its season-opening winning streak to seven games, topping Stony Brook 75-61 on Wednesday night.

Justyn Mutts had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Delaware which is off to its second-best start for the program. Kevin Anderson added 11 points. Collin Goss had seven rebounds for the home team.

Nate Darling, who led the Blue Hens in scoring heading into the matchup with 26 points per game, was held to nine points (4 of 16).

Elijah Olaniyi had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (5-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Makale Foreman added 13 points. Jeff Otchere had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Advertisement

Delaware matches up against Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Friday. Stony Brook faces Manhattan at home on Monday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established