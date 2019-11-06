Listen Live Sports

A&M squares off against NW State

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Northwestern State (1-0) vs. Texas A&M (0-0)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State in an early season matchup.

A YEAR AGO: Texas A&M scored 80 points and prevailed by 21 over NW State when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.5 points per game last season. The Aggies offense scored 74.6 points per contest on their way to a 7-5 record against non-SEC competition. Northwestern State went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

