American League 2019 Cy Young Voting

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot Justin Verlander, Astros 17 13 – – – 171 Gerrit Cole, Astros 13 17 – – – 159 Charlie Morton, Rays – – 18 10 1 75 Shane Bieber, Indians – – 11 13 5 64 Lance Lynn, Rangers – – – 3 12 18 Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox – – – 3 2 8 Lucas Giolito, White Sox – – – – 8 8 Mike Minor, Rangers – – 1 1 2 7

