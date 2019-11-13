American League 2019 Cy Young Voting

|Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Tot
|Justin Verlander, Astros
|17
|13
|–
|–
|–
|171
|Gerrit Cole, Astros
|13
|17
|–
|–
|–
|159
|Charlie Morton, Rays
|–
|–
|18
|10
|1
|75
|Shane Bieber, Indians
|–
|–
|11
|13
|5
|64
|Lance Lynn, Rangers
|–
|–
|–
|3
|12
|18
|Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox
|–
|–
|–
|3
|2
|8
|Lucas Giolito, White Sox
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|8
|Mike Minor, Rangers
|–
|–
|1
|1
|2
|7
