Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
American League MVP Votes

November 14, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2019 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Mike Trout, Angels 17 13 355
Alex Bregman, Astros 13 17 335
Marcus Semien, A’s 22 228
DJ LeMahieu, Yankees 6 178
Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox 1 147
Matt Chapman, A’s 89
George Springer, Astros 69
Mookie Betts, Red Sox 67
Nelson Cruz, Twins 62
Gerrit Cole, Astros 61
Justin Verlander, Astros 1 56
Rafael Devers, Red Sox 40
Jorge Polanco, Twins 20
Austin Meadows, Rays 15
Francisco Lindor, Indians 13
Carlos Santana, Indians 9
Gleyber Torres, Yankees 8
Eddie Rosario, Twins 6
Jose Abreu, White Sox 5
Max Kepler, Twins 2
J.D. Martinez, Red Sox 1
Yoan Moncada, White Sox 1
Charlie Morton, Rays 1
Matt Olson, A’s 1
Jorge Soler, Royals 1

