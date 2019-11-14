American League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2019 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Mike Trout, Angels 17 13 – 355 Alex Bregman, Astros 13 17 – 335 Marcus Semien, A’s – – 22 228 DJ LeMahieu, Yankees – – 6 178 Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox – – 1 147 Matt Chapman, A’s – – – 89 George Springer, Astros – – – 69 Mookie Betts, Red Sox – – – 67 Nelson Cruz, Twins – – – 62 Gerrit Cole, Astros – – – 61 Justin Verlander, Astros – – 1 56 Rafael Devers, Red Sox – – – 40 Jorge Polanco, Twins – – – 20 Austin Meadows, Rays – – – 15 Francisco Lindor, Indians – – – 13 Carlos Santana, Indians – – – 9 Gleyber Torres, Yankees – – – 8 Eddie Rosario, Twins – – – 6 Jose Abreu, White Sox – – – 5 Max Kepler, Twins – – – 2 J.D. Martinez, Red Sox – – – 1 Yoan Moncada, White Sox – – – 1 Charlie Morton, Rays – – – 1 Matt Olson, A’s – – – 1 Jorge Soler, Royals – – – 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.