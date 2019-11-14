American League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2019 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Mike Trout, Angels
|17
|13
|–
|355
|Alex Bregman, Astros
|13
|17
|–
|335
|Marcus Semien, A’s
|–
|–
|22
|228
|DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
|–
|–
|6
|178
|Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
|–
|–
|1
|147
|Matt Chapman, A’s
|–
|–
|–
|89
|George Springer, Astros
|–
|–
|–
|69
|Mookie Betts, Red Sox
|–
|–
|–
|67
|Nelson Cruz, Twins
|–
|–
|–
|62
|Gerrit Cole, Astros
|–
|–
|–
|61
|Justin Verlander, Astros
|–
|–
|1
|56
|Rafael Devers, Red Sox
|–
|–
|–
|40
|Jorge Polanco, Twins
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Austin Meadows, Rays
|–
|–
|–
|15
|Francisco Lindor, Indians
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Carlos Santana, Indians
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Gleyber Torres, Yankees
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Eddie Rosario, Twins
|–
|–
|–
|6
|Jose Abreu, White Sox
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Max Kepler, Twins
|–
|–
|–
|2
|J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Yoan Moncada, White Sox
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Charlie Morton, Rays
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Matt Olson, A’s
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Jorge Soler, Royals
|–
|–
|–
|1
