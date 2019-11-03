Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (37) 8-0 1591 1 2. LSU (11) 8-0 1531 2 3. Clemson (9) 9-0 1495 3 4. Ohio State (8) 8-0 1492 4 5. Penn State 8-0 1361 5 6. Georgia 7-1 1263 7 7. Oregon 8-1 1236 8 8. Oklahoma 7-1 1143 9 9. Utah 8-1 1111 10 10. Baylor 8-0 980 11 11. Florida 7-2 941 6 12. Auburn 7-2 914 12 13. Minnesota 8-0 880 13 14. Michigan 7-2 746 15 15. Notre Dame 6-2 660 16 16. Wisconsin 6-2 591 17 17. Cincinnati 7-1 549 18 18. Iowa 6-2 527 19 19. Memphis 8-1 418 23 20. Wake Forest 7-1 392 22 21. Boise State 7-1 388 21 22. Kansas State 6-2 265 25 23. SMU 8-1 235 14 24. San Diego State 7-1 105 — 25. Navy 7-1 92 —

Others Receiving Votes: Texas 79; Indiana 44; Central Florida 24; Appalachian State 24; Texas A&M 22; Louisiana Tech 13; Oklahoma State 5; Air Force 4; Virginia 2; Wyoming 1; Pittsburgh 1.

