Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (37)
|8-0
|1591
|1
|2. LSU (11)
|8-0
|1531
|2
|3. Clemson (9)
|9-0
|1495
|3
|4. Ohio State (8)
|8-0
|1492
|4
|5. Penn State
|8-0
|1361
|5
|6. Georgia
|7-1
|1263
|7
|7. Oregon
|8-1
|1236
|8
|8. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1143
|9
|9. Utah
|8-1
|1111
|10
|10. Baylor
|8-0
|980
|11
|11. Florida
|7-2
|941
|6
|12. Auburn
|7-2
|914
|12
|13. Minnesota
|8-0
|880
|13
|14. Michigan
|7-2
|746
|15
|15. Notre Dame
|6-2
|660
|16
|16. Wisconsin
|6-2
|591
|17
|17. Cincinnati
|7-1
|549
|18
|18. Iowa
|6-2
|527
|19
|19. Memphis
|8-1
|418
|23
|20. Wake Forest
|7-1
|392
|22
|21. Boise State
|7-1
|388
|21
|22. Kansas State
|6-2
|265
|25
|23. SMU
|8-1
|235
|14
|24. San Diego State
|7-1
|105
|—
|25. Navy
|7-1
|92
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Texas 79; Indiana 44; Central Florida 24; Appalachian State 24; Texas A&M 22; Louisiana Tech 13; Oklahoma State 5; Air Force 4; Virginia 2; Wyoming 1; Pittsburgh 1.
