Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (55)
|9-0
|1591
|2
|2. Ohio State (5)
|9-0
|1523
|4
|3. Clemson (4)
|10-0
|1491
|3
|4. Alabama
|8-1
|1356
|1
|5. Georgia
|8-1
|1327
|6
|6. Oregon
|8-1
|1269
|7
|7. Minnesota
|9-0
|1154
|13
|8. Oklahoma
|8-1
|1128
|8
|9. Utah
|8-1
|1096
|9
|10. Baylor
|9-0
|1028
|10
|11. Penn State
|8-1
|942
|5
|12. Florida
|8-2
|937
|11
|13. Auburn
|7-2
|863
|12
|14. Michigan
|7-2
|731
|14
|15. Wisconsin
|7-2
|670
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|7-2
|659
|15
|17. Cincinnati
|8-1
|590
|17
|18. Memphis
|8-1
|517
|19
|19. Boise State
|8-1
|452
|21
|20. SMU
|9-1
|326
|23
|21. Navy
|7-1
|249
|25
|22. Iowa
|6-3
|187
|18
|23. Texas
|6-3
|163
|—
|24. Appalachian State
|8-1
|133
|—
|25. Indiana
|7-2
|123
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 49; Wake Forest 45; Louisiana Tech 43; Kansas State 38; San Diego State 32; Texas A&M 31; Air Force 25; Virginia Tech 17; Virginia 12; Wyoming 1; UL Lafayette 1; Central Florida 1.
