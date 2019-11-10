Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

Listen Live Sports

November 10, 2019 2:22 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (55) 9-0 1591 2
2. Ohio State (5) 9-0 1523 4
3. Clemson (4) 10-0 1491 3
4. Alabama 8-1 1356 1
5. Georgia 8-1 1327 6
6. Oregon 8-1 1269 7
7. Minnesota 9-0 1154 13
8. Oklahoma 8-1 1128 8
9. Utah 8-1 1096 9
10. Baylor 9-0 1028 10
11. Penn State 8-1 942 5
12. Florida 8-2 937 11
13. Auburn 7-2 863 12
14. Michigan 7-2 731 14
15. Wisconsin 7-2 670 16
16. Notre Dame 7-2 659 15
17. Cincinnati 8-1 590 17
18. Memphis 8-1 517 19
19. Boise State 8-1 452 21
20. SMU 9-1 326 23
21. Navy 7-1 249 25
22. Iowa 6-3 187 18
23. Texas 6-3 163
24. Appalachian State 8-1 133
25. Indiana 7-2 123

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 49; Wake Forest 45; Louisiana Tech 43; Kansas State 38; San Diego State 32; Texas A&M 31; Air Force 25; Virginia Tech 17; Virginia 12; Wyoming 1; UL Lafayette 1; Central Florida 1.

