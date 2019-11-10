Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (55) 9-0 1591 2 2. Ohio State (5) 9-0 1523 4 3. Clemson (4) 10-0 1491 3 4. Alabama 8-1 1356 1 5. Georgia 8-1 1327 6 6. Oregon 8-1 1269 7 7. Minnesota 9-0 1154 13 8. Oklahoma 8-1 1128 8 9. Utah 8-1 1096 9 10. Baylor 9-0 1028 10 11. Penn State 8-1 942 5 12. Florida 8-2 937 11 13. Auburn 7-2 863 12 14. Michigan 7-2 731 14 15. Wisconsin 7-2 670 16 16. Notre Dame 7-2 659 15 17. Cincinnati 8-1 590 17 18. Memphis 8-1 517 19 19. Boise State 8-1 452 21 20. SMU 9-1 326 23 21. Navy 7-1 249 25 22. Iowa 6-3 187 18 23. Texas 6-3 163 — 24. Appalachian State 8-1 133 — 25. Indiana 7-2 123 —

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 49; Wake Forest 45; Louisiana Tech 43; Kansas State 38; San Diego State 32; Texas A&M 31; Air Force 25; Virginia Tech 17; Virginia 12; Wyoming 1; UL Lafayette 1; Central Florida 1.

