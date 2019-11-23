Listen Live Sports

Anderson scores 26 to lift Brown past NJIT 79-63

November 23, 2019 7:59 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brandon Anderson had 26 points as Brown defeated NJIT 79-63 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 9 for 11 from the line and added seven rebounds.

Tamenang Choh had 19 points for Brown (4-1). Zach Hunsaker added 13 points and six rebounds. David Mitchell had nine rebounds.

Zach Cooks had 30 points for the Highlanders (2-4). Souleymane Diakite added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Brown plays UMass Lowell on the road on Tuesday. NJIT takes on Rutgers on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

