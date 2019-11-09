Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Anderson’s late buckets give Delaware win over S. Illinois

November 9, 2019 5:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Anderson scored his only points of the game in the final seconds and Ryan Allen dropped in two free throws to seal Delaware’s 56-54 victory over Southern Illinois in the Sunshine Slam on Saturday.

Anderson missed his first seven shots before driving for two straight layups to put the Blue Hens back out front 54-53 with 30 seconds remaining. Allen clinched it with two free throws with 7 seconds left to give the Blue Hens their first 3-0 start since the 1999-2000 season.

SIU’s Barret Benson missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

The Salukis trailed throughout until they overcame a 13-point deficit late to go ahead 53-50 before Delaware finished on a 6-2 run.

Advertisement

Nate Darling led the Blue Hens with 18 points, nailing 4 of 8 from distance. Allen added 17 points.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Aaron Cook led Southern Illinois with 16 points.

The Blue Hens, who beat Oakland 56-53 Friday, will face Texas-San Antonio Sunday.

SIU (2-1) which beat UTSA 72-60 Friday, will face Oakland Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'