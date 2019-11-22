Andrews, Osaghae lead FIU over Eastern Kentucky 89-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Devon Andrews and Osasumwen Osaghae combined for scored 24 points and 15 rebounds and Florida International rolled to an 89-70 victory over Eastern Kentucky in the D.C. Classic on Friday.

Andrews totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Panthers (3-2). Osaghae pitched in with 22 points, seven boards and five blocks. Isaiah Banks came off the bench to score 10.

Ty Taylor II and Jomaru Brown paced the Colonels (3-3) with 19 points apiece. Taylor hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds. Brown made just 4 of 17 shots from the floor but sank 10 of his 11 free throws. The pair combined to make 15 of EKU’s 24 turnovers. Tre King had 10 points and eight boards.

The Colonels shot just 33 percent from the floor, 30 percent from distance but made 21 of 28 free throws (75%). FIU shot 57% from the floor, 29% from distance and hit 15 of 20 free throws (75%).

