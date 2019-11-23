Listen Live Sports

Andrus leads Prairie View past Cent. Arkansas 78-72 in OT

November 23, 2019 11:36 pm
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Gerard Andrus scored 28 points including a dunk with eight seconds remaining in regulation to even the score and send the game into overtime as Prairie View A&M beat Central Arkansas 78-72 at the 2K Empire Classic on Saturday night.

In the extra period, Tamir Bynum made a jumper that gave the Panthers (2-5) the lead for good, 70-68, with 1:30 left. UCA got as close as 76-72 with 15 seconds remaining but Bynum made two free throws after that for the final score.

Darius Williams had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Panthers. Bynum, Chancellor Ellis and Jonathan Jackson finished with nine points apiece. Lenell Henry led the team with 10 rebounds.

Hayden Koval and Rylan Bergersen had 20 points apiece for the Bears (1-6). Koval led with 11 rebounds.

